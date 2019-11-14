Charles Rudy Peebles - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Charles Rudy Peebles

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Charles Rudy Peebles

Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 10:24 pm

Charles Rudy Peebles Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Charles Rudy Peebles of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully in his sleep November 7, 2019 at the age of 73.

He was born December 13, 1945 in Hillsboro, Alabama to Houston and Mable (Tolbert) Peebles.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.
  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, November 14, 2019 10:24 pm.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]