Charles Rudy Peebles of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully in his sleep November 7, 2019 at the age of 73.
He was born December 13, 1945 in Hillsboro, Alabama to Houston and Mable (Tolbert) Peebles.
Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 10:24 pm
