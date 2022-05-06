Charles Robert Miner (“Bob”), 81, of Bowling Green died on May 3, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beverly May (Hansen), their children Kirk and Kathleen (Craig) Kisner and their grandchildren, James, Elizabeth and Lila Kisner. He also leaves behind his beloved cousins Ola (Mike) Schafer, Marcia (Don) Jess and Jan (Monte) Dudgeon and other beloved family.
Bob was born June 14, 1940 to Harvey Dean and Vera Florence (Hardy) Miner in Bowling Green, Ohio. He graduated from Washington Township/Otesgo High School before graduating from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Industrial technology and later a Master of Industrial Education from Bowling Green State University. As a young adult, he took a break from schooling to go to Nigeria, West Africa with his parents. He had many adventures with his parents and the local missionaries.
While serving in the Air Force, he met and married Beverly Hansen whom he married on June 19, 1965 in Duluth, Minnesota. The Air Force took Bob and Beverly around the world from Clark AFB Philippine Islands to Great Britain, from the east coast to the west coast of the United States and then finally settling down in Bowling Green, Ohio. He and Beverly enjoyed their many sojourns across the country and around the world. In total, Bob visited over 20 different countries and 44 different states.
Bob spent twenty years connected to military service and was proud to serve his country. After the Air Force, Bob moved to teaching and serving in the Air Force reserves.
He taught Industrial Arts at Gateway Middle school (Maumee, OH) for 25 years. He enjoyed developing creative lessons for life skills such as plumbing and how to use basic tools. He also spent time as the technical director for the Middle School theater productions.
Bob was active in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (Tontogany Lodge #755) for 47 years, serving in a variety of capacities. He also was a part of the Black Swamp Chapter of the Veteran Motor Car Club of America and Wood County Hospital Wheeled Meals.
Bob was also very active as a member of Trinity United Methodist church, serving in a variety of ways. He was served as the chair of the trustees, was a Sunday school teacher for both adults and youth, sang in the choir and was a delegate to Annual conference for almost 20 years. He also, chaperoned several mission trips with youth group. Being a part of the church was an important way for Bob to express his faith.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 8, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, OH. His funeral service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit St., Bowling Green, OH. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donation be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowling Green or Bridge Home Hospice. Special thanks to to Dr. David Brown, Dr. Reeshad Buhariwall, Dr. Dhaval Parikh and the staff of Wood County Hospital and Bridge Hospice. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.