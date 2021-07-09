Charles D. Limes (Chuck) passed in his Florida home on July 5, 2021, with his wife at his side.
Chuck was born June 20, 1945 to Darwin and Florence Limes. He grew up on the family farm in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was a 1963 graduate of Otsego High School. For 31 years he owned and operated the family business of Perry House Furniture. Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycling, and RV traveling.
He is survived by his wife Cathy (Bardwell) Limes, his daughters, Becky Walls and Krystal (Chris) Joy; his stepchildren Doug (Jenny) Walter and Sarah (Tom) Sommers; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his brothers Don (Kathy) Limes and Dale (Anne) Limes; brother-in-law Jeff Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Betty (Limes) Roberts, young brother David, infant sister Donna and son-in-law Eric Walls.
Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.