Charles D. “Chuck” Szymanski, age 70, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 13, 1951, in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Daniel F. & T. Jane (Bartholomew) Szymanski. He married Robin L. Harpster on March 16, 1984, in Toledo, Ohio.
Surviving is his loving wife of 38 years, Robin; son, John Szymanski of Fremont, Ohio; daughters, Katina (Charles Robinson, Jr.) Szymanski of Toledo, Ohio, Teresa (Ryan Markel) Szymanski of Fostoria, Ohio; brother, William (Luann) Szymanski of Wayne, Ohio; step-brothers, Matthew Schramm of Bradner, Ohio, Andrew Schramm of Texas; step-sisters, Luanna Urbanski of Toledo, Ohio, Bonnie Wandtke of Curtice, Ohio, Stephanie Schramm of Bradner, Ohio, Isabel Meiser of Texas; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Daniel & Wilma; mother & step-father, Jane & Gerald Schramm; brother, Ronald Szymanski; step-brother, Anthony Redman; step-sisters, Rhonda Johnson, Gretchen Baugher.
Chuck was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, Ohio. He was also a member of the Catholic War Vets of Toledo. He was a 1969 Graduate of Elmwood High School. He worked at the former Ottawa Rubber Company, former Modine Manufacturing Company and his last employment was with American Warming & Ventilating in Bradner, Ohio. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, fishing, road trips with his buddies, but most important of all was spending time with his family & friends.
Friends will be received from 2-7 PM Monday, May 16, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Military Honors will be performed at 7:00 PM Monday, May 16, 2022, by the Albert Bowe American Legion Post. Memorial donations may be made to the Wood County Humane Society. On-line condolences may be made to Chuck’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.