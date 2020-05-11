Charles “Chuck” Reinmeyer, 81 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 10, 2020, He was born on February 16, 1939 to the late Charles F. and Agnes (Gunsett) Reinmeyer. He married Barbara (Schroeder) Reinmeyer on October 20, 1961 and she survives him.
Chuck is also survived by his daughters: Susan (Edward) Ramos of Bowling Green; Christine (Kevin) Hosley of Bowling Green; son Allen (Amy) Reinmeyer of Perrysburg; sisters: Jane Freeworth and Mary Holley; grandchildren: Nicholas, Christopher, Abigail, Jessica, Meghan, Mason and Henry; great-grandchildren: Camden, Reagan, Aleena, and Mackenzie. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Florence and grandson Samuel.
Chuck graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1958 and attended Bowling Green State University. He served our country in the National Guard. He worked for Thayer as a parts manager for several years and later worked as a salesman in the petroleum industry. Chuck had a green thumb and enjoyed taking care of his beautiful yard and rose garden. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. He will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in Chucks honor may be gifted to St. Aloysius or Bridge Hospice.
Services for Chuck will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Hanneman Family Funeral Home is honored to serve Chuck’s family and encourage those to share a condolence of fond memory by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.