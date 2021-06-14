Charles (Chazz) Allen Koehler Jr., age 61, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Chip was born in Springfield, OH to Charles Allen Koehler Sr. and Phyllis Jean Waters. Chip married Linda Koehler on April 1, 2006 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife Linda; mother Phyllis; sister Kim Chamberlain; children: Amber (Erick) Black, Corey (Amanda) Koehler, Linsi (Jeremy) Jackson, Tanya (Aaron) Shurts, Austin Neifer, (5) grandchildren; his dad’s wife Pat Koehler and her children: Tom (Leann) Carroll; Michael (Jill) Carroll; Mary Kay (Michael) Dunne; Amy (Keith) Witacre; and numerous other family members and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father.
Chip owned and operated Koehler BG Storage. He was an avid golfer, classic car collector, he enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family and most recently spent a lot of time at his sister’s house working in the yard because he would “Make this yard look like a million bucks by the end of the summer.”
Memorial contribution in Chip’s honor may be gifted to The Alzheimer’s Association. Visitation for Chip will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and from 11:00 am until the time of his funeral service at 12:00 noon on Friday June 18, 2021 at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Burial will immediately follow at Union Hill Cemetery.
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Chip’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com