Charles “Charlie” Queen, 84, of Weston passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family.
Charlie was born on November 11, 1935 in Vanceburg, Kentucky to the late Lindsay and Betty (Viars) Queen. He married the love of his life Mary Ingraham on September 12, 1958 and she survives in Weston. Also surviving are his children: Jean (David) Peterson of Custar, Steven (Connie) Queen of Grand Rapids and Chuck (Cathy) Queen of Wolverine, Michigan, 6 grandchildren and a host of loving great-grandchildren and his beloved feline companion Miss Kitty. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Brook Peterson and siblings: James Queen and Evelyn Kline.
Charlie was an honest and caring individual who was always there to support his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and touch the lives of all he knew. He was a great leader and friend. He was the fire chief for 21 years of the Weston Fire Department, and was the former mayor. He coached baseball for his boys and other kids in town. Charlie enjoyed traveling, wood working, hunting and fishing and was a member of the Custar United Methodist Church.
A private graveside service will be held in the Weston Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangement have been entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Charlie’s honor to Life Connections or to the Custar United Methodist Church
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Charlie’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com