Charlene M. Rehklau (Coleman) passed away on September 8, 2022.
Charlene was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Oran and Uleen Fisher on July 31, 1938. Proceeding her in death are husbands Ronald L. Coleman in 1981 and Elton Rehklau in 2014.
Surviving are her daughters Terri (Herb) Minke and Kathy (Dr. Shawn) McMahon, both of Two Harbors, Minnesota, and stepdaughters Theresa (Les) Calcamuggio and Bev (Dean) Bechstein of Bowling Green, Ohio.
Surviving are her grandchildren Maggie (Ryan Roe) McMahon, Patrick (Natalie) McMahon, Maire (Nate Osterberg) McMahon, Kate Minke, Tiffany (Pete) Bechstein, Amber (Matt) Cavanagh, Kylee (Troy) Bateson, Marissa (Shane) Streib, Jared (Mia Barnes-fiancé) Bechstein, and Levi Bechstein. Also, surviving are her great-grandchildren Molly McMahon, Ethan Bechstein, Anna Bechstein, Ella Bechstein, Nathan Cavanagh, Patrick Cavanagh, and Owen Bateson.
Charlene, better known as Char, was a member of St Mark’s Lutheran Church, Bowling Green, Ohio, and was previously a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, Ohio, for 36 years. At Hosanna she helped with the monthly Fourth Tuesday Meal serving the community, and she also helped with the fundraising dinners to upgrade and remodel the kitchen.
Char served many years on the Summerfield Condo Homeowners Association Board, serving as the Board Secretary. She arranged many dinners and celebrations on behalf of the Association. Char was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and a season ticket holder for the Toledo Mud Hens.
She loved nothing better than baking and cooking for her family and friends. She won awards and recognition for her cookies and pies. She enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, visiting the local library to read her favorite books, and loved taking her grandsons fishing at the local pond.
Char retired from St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee, Ohio, after working nearly 15 years as an LPN.
The family asks that memorials and donations be contributed to your local food shelf.