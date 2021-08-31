Chad A. Wagner, age 50, of Bradner, OH passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green. He was born on November 19, 1970 in Hillsdale, MI to Rex and Luella (Hall) Wagner.
Chad worked in various positions throughout his career, including being the produce manager for Food Town Grocery Store. He was an avid sports fan, but particularly enjoyed dirt track racing, so much that he owned 51w Wagner Racing. Among his favorite destinations was the Fremont Speedway. While he had many joys in life, it was his children and grandchildren that gave him the greatest joy in life.
Chad is survived by children: Shaylynne (Travis) Farson, Felisha Goldsby, and Branden Wagner. Grandchildren: Jace, Addilynne, Knox, and Cleo. Brothers: Rod (Tammy) Wagner, Justin (Kari) Wagner and sister: Laurie (Shawn) Porter. Father:
Jack Shaffer, Partner and girlfriend: Jane Lance as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister: Kristine Andersen.
Family and friends will be received from 9-11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville. Officiating will be Pr. Ron Merritt. Interment will be in Bradner Cemetery, Bradner. Memorial contributions may take the form of contributions to: the family c/o Felisha Goldsby. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.