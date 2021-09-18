Catherine “Sis” West
August 9, 1933- September 15, 2021
Mom passed peacefully surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by son, Patrick, and great granddaughter, Kailey.
Sis is survived by her children: Lucy, Colleen (Joe), Michael (Julie), Therese (John), Dottie (Paul), Mimi (Calvin). Her grandchildren, Heidi, Ashley, Nikki, Ian, Alexa, Hannah, Kate, Jack, Nikki, Brie, Elle, Sam, Ethan, Sierra, Chelsea and 14 great grandchildren.
She had a very generous and loving spirit. She had an abundance of wonderful friends who she cherished deeply.
Sis volunteered at Mercy Hospital and then was employed in the PBX dept. for several years. Upon retirement, Sis did not slow down. She was employed at Curves in her hometown of Pemberville. It is also there in Pemberville that she pursued her passion of volunteer work. Sis engaged in various community activities. Sis’ other passion was cooking where her dishes were always prepared with love.
To say Sis will be missed is an understatement. Sis brought light, love, and joy to whoever has the pleasure of knowing her.
We love and miss you, Mom.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday April 30th, 2022 at 1:00pm at American Legion Post 183 located at 405 E. Front St. Pemberville, OH. Any contribution would be gratefully accepted by Bridge Hospice.