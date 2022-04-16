A Celebration of Life honoring Catherine “Sis” West will be held April 30, 2022.
It will be from 1-3 p.m. with Pastor Jim Miller speaking at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 404 E. Front St., Pemberville, Ohio. Light refreshments will be served.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Celebration of Life honoring Catherine “Sis” West will be held April 30, 2022.
It will be from 1-3 p.m. with Pastor Jim Miller speaking at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 404 E. Front St., Pemberville, Ohio. Light refreshments will be served.