Catherine M. Bish, 94, passed away May 31, 2020 at her residence in Leipsic. Catherine was born June 16, 1925 in Portage, Ohio to the late Glenn and Abby (Sievertson) Woods. On June 16, 1951 she married Marlowe Bish who preceded her in death on July 3, 1993.
Catherine graduated from Bowling Green High School and the Flower Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo. She was a registered nurse at various locations. Catherine was a member of the Bluffton Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Gathering Basket Herbs Society and the Order of the Eastern Star. Catherine enjoyed crocheting, traveling, reading and bird watching.
Survivors include two sons, Michael (Debra) Bish of Ada, Donald (Sharon) Bish of Fostoria; three daughters, Cathey Phillips of Findlay, Nina Bish of Walbridge, Ohio, Amy Daniels of Bryon, Illinois; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren.
Catherine was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman Woods, Glenn Woods, Jr.; three sisters, Isabelle Woods, Glendora Sorg and Eileen Woods.
A private memorial service will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Gregg Fox officiating. Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery near Bluffton. Due to the recommendations regarding public gatherings, the service is limited to family, however, a live stream of the service will be available via Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m., Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.