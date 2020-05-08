Catherine L. Wymer Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune May 8, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Catherine L. Wymer, 85, North Baltimore, died May 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesGrand jury indicts 20; charges include rape, involuntary manslaughterJonathan D.S. HeraldRally Around Ohio comes to PerrysburgPerrysburg will hold in-person graduation at high schoolWoman sought for passing counterfeit $100 bill in BGMoore sentenced to jail, community control for her part in BG brawlState cuts has Perrysburg paying Ohio $332,000BG police respond to 14 loud party complaints$13 million expansion at Levis Commons announcedGarage sales get go ahead — but most officials say 'stay home' Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView