Catherine L. Wymer, 85, of North Baltimore, passed away at 2:24 a.m., on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born on January 23, 1935, in Akron to the late Bernard C. and Eleanor L. (Luttrell) Southworth. She married Clyde Wymer on July 9, 1951, and he survives.
Catherine is also survived by her daughters: Kandy (Brian) Dukes of North Baltimore, June Wymer of Findlay and Lu Ann (David) Knitz of North Baltimore; 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Butch Southworth; and her sister, Mildred Pharis.
Catherine retired from the Iron Skillet in North Baltimore. She was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, North Baltimore.
All services will be private. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, North Baltimore and/or Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.