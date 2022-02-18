Catherine “Kate” Ruth Mungons, age 84, went to meet her beloved risen Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Cathie was born at home on Sunday, April 18, 1937 to the late Edward and Frieda Pauken in Toledo Ohio. She attended St. Joseph’s in Maumee for elementary school and graduated from Maumee High School in 1955. Cathie had an affinity for organization and numbers and worked as a bookkeeper in her father’s Electric business and continued working in that capacity for many years retiring in 1983.
She married Elton Rehklau on June 7, 1958 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Maumee. Together they had two children, Theresa Rose (Leslie) Calcamuggio of Bowling Green and Bev Ann (Dean) Bechstein of Weston. After 24 years, they divorced and she later married Edwin Mungons on October 27, 1983 at the First Baptist church in Toledo, Ohio gaining two step-children, Derek (Amy) Mungons and Stacy (Jeff) Cox. Ed preceded her in death on November 18 of 2013 and Elton also preceded her in death on October 6, of 2014.
Cathie is survived by her older brother, Richard (Joanne) Pauken and her younger brother, James (Carol) Pauken along with five nieces and nephews, her nephew James Pauken Jr. preceded her in death. She cherished all of her grandchildren having six; Tiffany, Amber, Kylee, Marissa, Jared & Levi, great-grandchildren having six; Nathan, Ethan, Patrick, Anna, Ella and Owen and her step-grandchildren having three; Lindsey, Jessica, Andrew. She raised her children in Grand Rapids Ohio, lived in Florida for a number of years before later returning to Bowling Green in 2006.
Cathie was a lifelong Christian, held a deep faith in our merciful God and always found comfort in knowing her life on earth was only temporary and she would one day join her savior in eternity. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green and enjoyed fellowship with her Christian brothers and sisters.
In high school, Catherine was described as “awful” nice, a neat dresser and had a good voice. Cathie loved music and enjoyed singing in church and playing the piano and organ at home. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and most of all keeping a clean home for her and her family.
Cathie was a private person and never wanted attention, but always doted on others. According to her wishes, there will be a small family graveside service in the spring of 2022. Donations in Cathie's memory can be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Bowling Green.