Catherine E. Meyer Schacht (nee Meyer), 85, of Perrysburg, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital after a lengthy illness.
She was born June 10, 1936 in Amherst, OH and had been a Perrysburg resident for the past 16 years. Catherine had also lived in Port Clinton, Norwalk, Marion, Woodville, Indian Lake, Wauseon, Pandora, Crestline, Mendon and New Breman.
Cathy graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in home economics, from Baldwin-Wallace College, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She also received additional training in special education. She married Jerry Schacht, her college sweetheart, on August 2, 1958.
Cathy had worked as a home economics teacher at New Breman Schools and had also worked as a special education teacher at St. Mary’s Schools and Norwalk City Schools.
Cathy was a member of Perrysburg First Church, OEA, and the NEA. She enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, crocheting, sewing, embroidery, and knitting. She was a voracious reader and an exceptional seamstress, designing and constructing wedding gowns and other clothing and doing tailoring and alterations. In addition to being a patient and kind educator, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters; Nancy Slotterbeck of Woodville, OH, Joan Hamons of Perrysburg, and Carole (Nick) Espinoza of Perrysburg; grandchildren, Aly (Joe) Horn, Jordan Hamons, Valerie Espinoza, and Jacqui (Steven) Flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome (Jerry) E. Schacht, her parents, Paul Meyer and Carrie Maurer Meyer; and her son-in-law, Jim Slotterbeck.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Perrysburg First Church, 200 W 2nd St., Perrysburg, OH. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Otterbein Portage Valley Senior Living, 20311 Pemberville Road, Pemberville, Ohio 43450.
Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.