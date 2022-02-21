Catherine Barbara Goris, 101, of Weston, Ohio passed away Friday evening, February 18, 2022 in her residence with her loving and caring family by her side.
She was born October 24, 1920 in Milton Township, Wood County, Ohio to the late Joseph and Catherine (Schon) Konrad. On October 1, 1940 she married Peter Goris at St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2002.
Catherine was a lifetime member and currently the oldest member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar, and over her years was active with Altar & Rosary Society. She also volunteered many years for the Wood County Red Cross Bloodmobiles.
She lived a lifetime as a homemaker and loved and cared for all the generations of her family. She was a devoted and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. In her spare time, she was gifted at weaving rag rugs with her own loom. She and her late husband, Peter, would never miss a weekend to attend a local polka dance. She will be missed by her family who made sure she spent her final years in her own home.
She is survived by three sons, Donald (Sarah) Goris; Richard Goris (Christina Sterling); James Goris; 8 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Carl Goris; and 9 siblings.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler with Fr. Paul Fahrbach officiating. Graveside services will follow in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice.
Messages and memories can be let for the family at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.