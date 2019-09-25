Cassie Jo Zbinden, 46, of Grand Rapids, OH passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green, OH.
Cassie was born in Bowling Green to Teresa and the late Danny Zbinden.
Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:11 am
Cassie Jo Zbinden, 46, of Grand Rapids, OH passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green, OH.
Cassie was born in Bowling Green to Teresa and the late Danny Zbinden.
Posted in Obituaries on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:11 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]