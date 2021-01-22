Caryl VanNewhouse (Chamberlain), Graduate of Bowling Green HS passed away unexpectedly at the age 82 at Lutheran Home Concord Reserve in Westlake, OH.
Caryl left Bowling Green, OH at a young age and moved to Cleveland, OH where she called home and raised her 5 children with her husband (James). Caryl was preceded in death by her late husband James VanNewhouse. Later, she met Dan Dannenfeldt, became his “Sweetie Pie” and he spent the remainder of his 35+ years with her. Dan passed away April 11, 2015.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marguerite Chamberlain, and son, Timothy VanNewhouse in 2011. She leaves behind a sister, Jan Lance, her children, James (Susan), Judith (Joe), Sally (Joe) and Jennifer (Jr). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Scott, Timothy “Big T” (Stephanie), Timothy (Nicole), Justin (Carrie), Ciaira (Zach), Luis, Netanya and several great-grandchildren.
Caryl had many friends and family who loved her beyond words. She was the foundation of her family, always willing to help anyone who needed it. She was so kind and caring but would also be sure to let someone know if something upset her. She was fierce in her opinion, but more importantly in the way that she loved her family. To say that Caryl will be greatly missed is an understatement. She touched so many lives and made so many people smile with her unforgettable personality. We pray that she is resting in peace surrounded by a warming embrace from all of her loved ones in Heaven.
Caryl will be laid to rest in peace with Dan.