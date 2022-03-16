Carroll Deloyd “Legs” Hagerty, 94, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away March 15, 2022. He was born on February 1, 1928 to the late Jerry and Edna (Kenney) Hagerty.
He married Frances (Collins) Hagerty in 1986 and she survives him. Carroll is also survived by his children: Cindy Hall (Joe Daly); Carol (Mario) Martinez; Diana Foster; Dan Cavin (Amy Gorman); Robert Cavin (Dawn Berry); Jeff Hagerty; and Kellly Hagerty; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother James Hagerty. Carroll was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Jeremy Foster; and brothers: James and Glenn Hagerty.
Carroll served his country in in the US Navy during World War II from 1946- 1948 and Korea from 1951 - 1955. He retired in 1996 after working for The Ohio Department of Transportation. After retirement he was a crossing guard for BG Schools until 2012. He was a sportsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting squirrel. He was an avid VFW pin collector. Carroll enjoyed telling war stories, was very active in the VFW and was named commander of the Wood County Council. Above all was a family man and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carroll’s honor may be gifted to a local VFW or VA hospital of choice. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11:00 am in Wood County Memory Gardens 15360 Liberty Hi Rd, Bowling Green, OH. The family asks for everyone to meet at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green at 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Carroll’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.