Carolyn Susan Kawecka, of Bowling Green, passed away on December 1, surrounded by family. She was born August 28, 1958, in Toledo to John and Joy King. She is survived by her husband, Joseph DeMare; her sons, Anthony and Joseph DeMare; her brothers, David Sabini, Mike King, Mark King; numerous nieces and nephews; and her father. Preceding her in death were her mother and her sister, Cathy Robinette.
Carolyn graduated from Rossford High School in 1976; the University of Dayton with a BA in French and Psychology in 1983; Genesee Community College with an AA in Travel and Tourism in 1997; and the State University of New York at Buffalo with a Masters in teaching English as a second language in 2005.
It was at the University of Dayton that she met her husband, Joseph DeMare. They were married in 1984. Most of her life, she was involved with her family’s business, Ashur, Inc. on the shop floor before college, and as a bookkeeper and office manager later.
Carolyn loved travel and adventure. One of her fondest childhood memories was a family car trip to California. As an adult, many of her summers were spent primitive camping on Garden Island in Lake Michigan with the group Minnis Kittigan Drum. She traveled to many places including Greece, Denmark, Italy, Quebec, and France. She had a passion for the French language, founding a French conversion group in Bowling Green and earning a native fluency rating from Alliance Francais in Detroit in May. Her other interests included gardening, poetry, music, weaving, sewing, and cooking.
She lived much longer than expected. Her two year battle with cancer included experimenting with diet and participating in an experimental viral therapy at Mass General in Boston. She succumbed peacefully on December 1.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:30 A.M. at All Saints Catholic Church 628 Lime City Rd. Rossford, Ohio 43460. Entrusted with assisting the family with arrangements was Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com. The family request that everyone who comes to the memorial wears masks and tests for Covid before if practical.
Donations can be made to MKD, 548 Gunbarrel Rd. Longmont, CO 80503.