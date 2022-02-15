Carolyn Kay Miller, age 77, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born April 11, 1944 in Marion, Ohio to the late Vernie and Verla (Dutton) Gamble. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Lester Gamble, Robert Gamble and a sister, Ivalou Schmidt.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 37 years, Don W. Miller, sons, Michael Sheffler (Sandy), Joseph Sheffler (Sheryl) and daughter Lisa Roper (Todd), step daughters, Debbie King (Dennis), Laurie Sistrunk (Mike), Barbara D’Angelo (Rick), Donna Drake (Jim), 15 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.
Carolyn’s first priority was her family. She enjoyed traveling, golf cart rides around the farm, spotting wildlife, family cookouts and the annual family hayride. She also enjoyed family vacations, RV traveling, gardening, hummingbird spotting, boating, snow skiing and her beautiful Florida home. Anyone that has ever visited the farm has had the pleasure of happy hour on the front porch watching the boaters go by, one of Carolyn’s favorite pastimes.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Crematory, 900 North Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Burial services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities by visiting: https://rmhctoledo.org/#donate, or the Glioblastoma Foundation by visiting: https://glioblastomafoundation.org/.
