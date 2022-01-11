Carolyn A. Warden, age 65, of Bradner, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 23, 1956, in Toledo to the late Marvin & Faralee (Bowling) Martin. Carolyn married Richard “Dick” Warden on April 14, 1984, in Bradner, and he preceded her in passing on June 9, 2020.
Surviving Carolyn is her sister, Brenda Bozeman of Risingsun; brother-in-law, Shawn Altic of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nephew, Greg (Christina) Warden, nieces, Alesha Altic, Cortney (Daniel) Rubel; and great-nieces, Ariona, Emma, August, and Ginger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin & Faralee; loving husband, Dick; sister, Judy Altic; and brother-in-law, Ronald Bozeman.
Carolyn was a 1975 graduate of Lakota High School, and then worked as a secretary in Continuing Education at Bowling Green State University for many years.
Friends will be received from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 PM on Thursday with Pastor Ken Spriggs officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to Carolyn’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.