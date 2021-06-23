Caroline S. Walter, 76, of Bowling Green, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Caroline, or Carolyn as she liked to be called, was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Albert L. and Georgia (Overmeyer) Pultz. She married David L. Walter on December 30, 1961 in Bowling Green and he died in 2007. She is survived by three sons; David (Maureen), Richard (Jackie Miller) and Bryan Walter all of Bowling Green; sister Ann Northrop of Winterhaven, Florida; brother Ron (Carolyn) Pultz of Bowling Green; three grandchildren: Carly Walter of Columbia, South Carolina and Cameron (Hannah) Walter of Barberton, Ohio and their mother Jodie Wint of Bowling Green, and Alan Pixley. She held a special place in her heart for her great niece Tabitha Collins of Bowling Green and her great nephew A.J. Adams of Berkeley, California, and their parents Andrea Adams and Tom (Delaine) Adams of Bowling Green. Carolyn was preceded in death by brothers George, Albert, Marion, John, and Robert Pultz.
Carolyn enjoyed working at Bowling Green State University for more than 30 years and the many trips to Amish country with the dining services crew after retiring in 2015. Her favorite spot on earth may have been Niagara Falls which she visited many times. Carolyn had a passion for family and friends and was always surrounded by conversation. She was also comforted by her faithful feline Colby.
A special thanks to the staffs at the Maurer Family Cancer Care Center and the ICU at Mercy Health Heart and Vascular Institute for exceptional care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wood County Committee on Aging or the American Cancer Society. Visitation for Caroline will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Caroline’s funeral will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Wood County Memory Gardens.
