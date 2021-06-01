Carol S. DeVerna, 75 of Walbridge, Ohio passed away at home unexpectedly, on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born on August 5, 1945 to Lawrence and Myrtle (Hammersmith) Jewell, in Bowling Green, OH. On July 5, 1964 she married Richard R. DeVerna Sr. in Monroe, MI. Carol and Richard have raised 3 children and celebrated nearly 57 years of marriage together.
Carol was a 1963 graduate of Eastwood High School, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) for 27 plus years. She spent her career with Heartland of Perrysburg, and then later relocated to Heartland in Fort Myers, Florida before fully retiring. In addition to being a CNA, she also graduated from the Toledo Academy of Cosmetology. Carol loved her home projects regardless of the challenge. Her passion was caring for others, and dedicated much of her care to Alzheimer’s patients. In her free time, she enjoyed cake decorating. However, her greatest passion was her family, and spending time with them.
In addition to her husband Richard, Carol is survived by her children: Richard (Lisa) DeVerna Jr., of Huron, OH, Scott DeVerna of Walbridge, OH, and Renee (Scott) McDaniel of Walbridge. Grandchildren: Ashleigh DeVerna, Dylan (Brookelynn) DeVerna-McDaniel, Samantha (Derick) Wallace, and Zachary (Samantha) DeVerna. Great-grandchildren: Ryleigh, Remington, and Hazel. Sisters: Linda Martinez, Marlene Rahm, Debbie Harding, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law: Dolas and Luella DeVerna and sister: Judith Crandall.
Family and friends will be received 2-6 p.m., with a family memorial service at 6 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main St., Luckey, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: The Alzheimer Association or the Lake Twp., Fire and EMS. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.