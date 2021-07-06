Carol Ruth Gonyer, age 83, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 4, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was born on September 15, 1937 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Frank P. & Bernice L. (McKee) French. Carol married Raymond E. Gonyer on September 18, 1955 in Bloomdale, Ohio.
Surviving Carol is her loving husband of 65 years, Ray; sons, Terry (Sarah) Gonyer of Rudolph, Robert (Michelle) Gonyer of Wayne; daughters, Patricia Gonyer of Fostoria, Judy (Jeff) Gorrill of Wayne; sister, Betty (Tim) Feehan of Fostoria; grandchildren, Stacy, Greg, Cody, Heidi, Travis, Kortney, Chelsea; 20 great-grandchildren, and 3 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Bernice; brother, Carl French; sisters, Iona Geyer, Edna Keeney; and granddaughter, Shelley.
Carol was a 1955 graduate of Bloomdale High School and then worked in Retail for many years at the W.T. Grants and Hills Department Store in Bowling Green. She was a member of the Wayne Church of Christ, the former Wayne Bridge Club, the former Wayne Pinochle Club, the Wayne Red Hat Club, Women’s Fellowship, and a former member of the former CCL. Among many hobbies, she enjoyed gardening, taking care of animals, drawing, playing the organ and piano, and her greatest love of all was spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2:00 – 4:00 PM & 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ron Adams officiating. Burial will take place at Mount Zion Cemetery near Wayne. Immediately following, a bereavement luncheon will be held at the Wayne Church of Christ. Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne Church of Christ or to Bridge Hospice of Bowling Green. Online condolences may be made to Carol’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org