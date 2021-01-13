Carol Lynn Riker, 70, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away January 11, 2021. She was born on March 10, 1950 to the late William and Marcella (Overmyer) Berger in Fremont, Ohio. She married John Riker on November 4, 1972 and he survives her.
Carol is also survived by a son Robert (Stefani) Riker of Rockwall, Texas; daughter Betsy Riker of Bowling Green, Ohio; grandchildren: Gabriel, William, and Zachary Riker; sister Lucinda (Richard) Boggs; brother William (Patricia) Berger; sister-in-law Karen Riker-Harned and brother-in-law George (Lesley) Riker. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Lamar Parker.
Carol was a 1968 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. She attended The Ohio State University, then went on to the Dean Call School of Design in Columbus. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. She was the owner and manager of the Sarah Belle Executive Rental Guest House, a job she worked very hard at. She also owned and operated her own interior design company. Carol enjoyed cooking, skiing, and loved entertaining. She was the best hostess ever and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in Carol’s honor may be gifted to Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowling Green.
A private memorial service will be held this week at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio, and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to served Carol’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com