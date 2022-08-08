Carol (Leibold) Hardy, 59, of Portage passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.
Carol was born on October 2, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Page and Wilma (Greene) Rea. She married James Hardy and he preceded her in death. Carol is survived by her children: Jameson Hardy of Portage, Fred Hardy of Toledo, Melony Gray of Massillon and Paige Hardy of Clyde; a host of loving grandchildren and siblings: Tressie Hill of Clyde, Hank Dolin of Canton, Billie Raney of Fremont and George Dolin of Sparta, Tennessee.