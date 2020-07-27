Carol Lee (Weber) Evers, age 71, of Bowling Green, OH. passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, OH.
She was born on August 14, 1948 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.
Carol was a 1966 graduate of Perrysburg High School. She married W. Garry Evers on October 13, 1973 and they enjoyed almost 47 years of marriage. Carol worked at the Toledo Hospital for 22 years and also as a home health care worker for 10 years. She often spoke of those days with a smile on her face and in her heart. She loved caring for and helping people.
In Carol’s spare time she loved working on her family’s genealogy. She was proud of her work and made sure to share her findings with her family. She loved her visits to Wisconsin and happily shared her childhood memories made there. Carol’s pet dog Chloe gave her great joy and comfort in her later years.
Carol was a member of Saint John XXIII Catholic Church in Perrysburg, OH.
Along with her husband Garry, Carol leaves behind her beloved children: Michael A. Evers, and Michelle A. (Kevin) Johnson, and granddaughter Abby N. Johnson. Also left to mourn her passing are her siblings: Phyllis A. (James F.) McCoy, Papillion, NE, Thomas G. Weber, Mims, FL, and Mark A. (Raquel) Weber, Perrysburg, OH, nephews and nieces and many beloved cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dareld D. and Antoinette E. Weber, in-laws William G. and Mary Jane Evers, and sister-in-law Tamara L. Weber.
Private funeral services for family will be held at a later date.