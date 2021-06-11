Carol E. Jeffers, 102, of Grand Rapids, OH, died June 4, 2021, at Wood Haven Healthcare in Bowling Green, OH. She was born January 3, 1919, in Grand Rapids, OH to Charles & Zaidee (Melligen) Commers. She was a 1937 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. Carol worked as a hairdresser for many years.
Survivors include children, David Jeffers, Diane (Jack) Kennedy, grandchildren, Bill Jeffers, Lisa (Bill) Bain, and Cameron (Gina) Kennedy, and great grandchildren, Ryan, Liam and Lauren Jeffers, Patricia and David Bain and Alexandra and Gretta Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Karl W. Jeffers, daughter-in-law Jeanne Jeffers and siblings Mae Engler and Richard Commers.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse, OH. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com