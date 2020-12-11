Carol Cooper Steiner
Northwood Choir Director
Carol Maureen Steiner, 75, of Bowling Green, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center.
Carol was born on September 1, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Wayne and Evelyn (Innes) Cooper. She married Ray Steiner at the Monroe St. Methodist Church in 1972 and he preceded her in death on February 13, 2014.
Carol is survived by her brother Dale (Joanne) Cooper of Ooltewah,Tennessee and many close friends.
Carol was a graduate of Clay High School and received her Bachelor and Masters in Music from Bowling Green State University. She was one of the first students to conduct the Alma Mater at graduation.
She was a Choral Director at Northwood Schools for 16 years.
She was a member of the Sigma Alpha Iota, OMEA and NEA. Carol also wrote curriculum on how to teach elementary music. Carol enjoyed teaching piano and voice lessons, landscape gardening and cooking. She also loved her cats. She was a member of First Christian Church.
A Celebration of Life Service may be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Carol’s honor to the charity of your choice.
