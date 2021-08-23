Carol B. Volschow, 82 of Perrysburg OH, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Otterbein Portage Valley Senior Lifestyle Community, Pemberville, OH. She was born on December 7, 1938 in Luckey, OH, to Millard and Beatrice (Bringman) Hannan. In May of 1959 she married Donald E. Volschow in Michigan. Carol and Don raised 2 sons and celebrated 38 years of marriage together before Don’s passing in August of 1997.
Carol, was a homemaker, taking care of a home, husband and 2 children. She was very active in her early years and enjoyed cooking, baking and was very fond of her pets. Her greatest joy remained her family, especially her sons and grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her sons: James (Sandra) Volschow of Woodville and John (Andrea) Volschow of Temperance, MI. Grandchildren: Mitchell (Amber) Volschow, Benjamin (Kelsey) Volschow, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous
nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband Don, Carol was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers and 1 sister.
Carol will be laid to rest next to Don, at a Family Committal Service in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials take the form of contributions to: The Arthritis or Alzheimer Associations or an animal shelter of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or to share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.