Carol Anne Hatch October 2, 1936 to January 9, 2021
Carol Anne (Armstrong) Hatch died January 9, 2021 at the age of 84. A new resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, she had most recently resided in University Park, Florida with her husband of sixty-three years Gregory Charles Hatch and her son, Christopher. Another son, Gregory Scott (Cheryl) of Cincinnati also survives.
Born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Dorothy (Wilkens) and John “Jack” Armstrong, Carol was a cheerleader and graduate of Bowling Green High School and attended Miami University where she majored in physical education and was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She graduated from Bowling Green State University where she married Greg in 1957 at Prout Chapel on the campus of BGSU. Carol continued to enjoy sports being an avid swimmer, golfer, and tennis player.
Following her father’s death in 1974, Carol stepped in to run the Armstrong Circuit which owned and operated more than 50 theaters and drive-ins in and around Ohio including the Valentine in Toledo, the Jesse James in Maumee, the Cla-Zel and Stadium Cinemas in Bowling Green, and the Portage Drive-In.
Carol is also survived by grandchildren Gregory Charles (Charlie) Hatch of Lakewood, Ohio and Allison Hatch of Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Carol cared for everyone she met and was a very gracious person. She was known to send thank you cards to people who sent her a thank you card thanking them for their cards.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials in her name to First Methodist Church of Sarasota Florida.