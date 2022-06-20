Carol Ann Black, 93, formerly of Erie, PA passed away on June 15 in Bowling Green, OH.
She was born in Erie to Clarence Mungle and Mabel (Harrington) Mays. She graduated from Lawrence Park High School and became a Registered Nurse after graduating from Hamot Hospital School of Nursing in Erie.
She married Howard W. Black in 1953 and they were married for 42 years. Together they raised three children: Daniel Black of Lansing, MI, Susan A. (Thomas) Krassow of North Baltimore, OH and Mary Ann (Edward) McGrain of Findlay, OH.
Carol was a nurse and a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green and an active participant in their quilting group and the Mary-Martha Circle. She was also a member of the Country Village Garden Club, Down to Earth Garden Club, Ohio Children’s Conservation League, Ladies Elks 818 and the Loose (Widowed) Ladies. She was a Wood County Hospital volunteer in the surgical waiting area as well as volunteering with the American Red Cross, Wood County Historical Society and the Children’s Resource Center.
In addition to her three children, Carol is survived by grandchildren: Nathan (Amanda) Krassow, Kelli Krassow, Tyler (Darcy) Krassow, and step-grandchildren Nathan (Heather) McGrain and Josh (Crystal) McGrain as well as great grandchildren: Nicole, Addisen and Reed Krassow, Case, Cohynn and Crue Krassow and step-grandchildren, Kent and Cameron McGrain, Calista, Elenora, Maeva and Cecilia McGrain.
Her husband Howard preceded her in death in 1996. Aslo preceding her were siblings: Virginia Mungle, Robert Mungle, Donald Mungle, Marjorie May and Joyce Lagner.
Visitation and services will be held on Friday, June 24th at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr. Bowling Green, OH. Visitation will be at 10:00 am with the service immediately following at 11:00 am. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. To watch the service live go to live.stmarksbg.org.
There will be a private service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.coldrencrates.com.