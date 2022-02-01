Carol A. Kominek, 73, of Rossford, Ohio passed away Monday January 31, 2022. She was born November 27, 1948 in Bowling Green to the late Joe and Leota (Shanower) Feller. She married Charles Kominek on February 27, 1970 and he preceded her in death August 29, 2015.
Carol worked as an proofreader for the Sentinel-Tribune in Bowling Green for many years. She was an artist and enjoyed spending time near the water, be it Lake Erie or the Maumee River. She was member of the Bowling Green Bowling Hall of Fame. Following her liver transplant, Carol became involved with Life Connections and loved supporting and attending many of their events and functions.
She is survived by her children R. Joseph (Krystal) Kominek of Waterville, Ohio and Julia Lynn (Gregory) Pierce of Pemberville, Ohio, grandchildren Elizabeth (Lowell) Frusher, Anna Pierce, Peyton Kominek, Haley Kominek and Braydon Kominek. She is also survived by her siblings Donald (Carol) Feller of Monclova, Ohio, Shirley (Tom) German of Haskins, Ohio, Betty Duquette of Bowling Green, Ohio and Robert (Carol) Feller of Michigan.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Monday February 7, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Life Connection, 3661 Briarfield Blvd. Unit 105 Maumee, Ohio 43537.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Kominek family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.