Carol A. Freeman age (92) of Pemberville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at home. She was born March 25, 1929 in Toledo, OH to Donald and Anna (Inman) Althaus. She married Wayne H. Freeman on January 28, 1952 in Angola, IN. Carol and Wayne raised 6 children and celebrated 48 years of marriage before Wayne’s passing in March of 2000.
Carol was a Registered Nurse having graduated from the Riverside Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. Her priority after graduation was raising her 6 children alongside her husband Wayne. She worked approximately 20 years at Brush-Wellman as an industrial nurse. She was a member of the Eastern Star and was an accomplished painter, writer and inventor. To her credit, Carol’s writing included published children’s books and she held several patents for her inventions which include her signature Gals Pal and Toe Tux. She enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and playing competitive games of dominos and Scrabble. Her family was her greatest joy and she emulated living each moment to the fullest, valuing quality time together. Her annual Christmas letter was the yearly culmination that
everyone greatly anticipated, holding their breath to see who would be put in the hotseat that year. Carol and Wayne built a beautiful family legacy one brick, or two, at a time.
Carol is survived by her children: Richard (Sonia) Freeman of Perrysburg, OH Shelley (Tom) Bowlus of Perrysburg, OH, Michael (Ann) Freeman of Ashville, OH, Mitchel (Denise) Freeman of Grove City, OH, Laurie (Dan) Magrum of Luckey, OH, and Steven (Kristen) Freeman of Perrysburg, OH. Grandchildren: Adam (Michelle) Freeman, Brian (Allison) Freeman, Zach (Janelle) Bowlus, Andrew (Nicole) Bowlus, Casey (Grant) Haldeman, Lauren (Chad Fishter) Freeman, Pete Freeman, Andrea (Joe) Black, Dave (Shonagh Russell) Magrum, Eric (Jess Clendenning) Magrum, Tyler Freeman and Scott Freeman. Great-grandchildren: Klaire, Kara, Josie, Eva, Leland, Lydia, Madalynn, Evelyn, Levi, Mitchel and James. In addition to her husband Wayne, she was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Nick Magrum, and brothers, John and Ron Althaus.
Carol will be laid to rest next to Wayne at a public graveside service, 11 a.m., April 5, 2021 in Eisenhour Cemetery, Pemberville. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Miller. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com