Carlen “Carolyn” Sanchez, 76 years of age, of Weston, Ohio, passed away on July, 11, 2022.
Carolyn was born on February 9, 1946 in Star City, Arkansas to the late John and Eunice Mack. She married Joseph “Jose” Sanchez on August 4, 1967 in Lake Village Arkansas and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2017.
Carolyn is survived by a daughter: Rosanna Sanchez, of Milton Center; sons: Joseph (Diane) Sanchez Jr., of Cypress, TX; John Sanchez, of Dallas, TX; George Sanchez, of Humble, TX; Anthony Sanchez, of Milton Center, OH; Timothy (Brenda) Sanchez, of Milton Center, OH; a sister: Vivian and a brother: Johnny and Edward; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Carolyn was preceded in death by a daughter: Melinda Henderson; and many sisters and brothers.
Carolyn was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her children. She will be missed for her wonderful cooking and baking.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Memorial contributions in Carolyn’s honor may be given to the American Cancer Society.
