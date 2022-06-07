Carl Leonid Christensen, 60, of Columbus, Ohio passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. He was born May 7, 1962, in Bowling Green, Ohio to Harold and Doris (Hablitzel) Christensen. In 2005 he married Evelyn “Evvie” Dolores Daly. In addition to his wife, Evvie, Carl is survived by his mother, Doris, siblings: Eric (Kimberly) Christensen, David (Diane) Christensen and Susan Christensen, 4 stepchildren, 7 step-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Carl was preceded in death by his father, Harold Christensen.
Carl graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1980 and served in the United States Army after high school. Later he graduated from Bowling Green State University in business and worked as an accountant for many years. He enjoyed NASCAR, golf and country music. Carl was a Past Exalted Ruler of The Bowling Green Elks Lodge #818 following in the footsteps of his father. He was also a member of the Toledo Shriners.
Services will be private for the family. A Celebration of his life will be held at later date.