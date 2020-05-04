Remembering a man who loved God and his family, Carl L. George, 83, of Custar, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Friends will be received from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 PM. On-line condolences may be made to Carl’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
