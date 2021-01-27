Carl J. Tiell, 82, of Weston, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Bridge Hospice. Carl was born in Adrian, Ohio on August 7, 1938 to the late Emery and Helen (Lucius) Tiell.
Carl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and he was a life member of the BG VFW. He was a member of Circle 8 Western Square Dance Club, loved to do woodworking and farm. He retired from Jeep. Carl loved to watch Dr. Pol and his favorite beverage was Dr. Pepper.
Carl is survived by: Joseph (Lisa) Tiell, Weston, OH, Jon Tiell, of Weston, OH, Jason (Mary Jane) of Weston, OH, Judy Tiell of Weston, OH, Janette (Doug) Tiell of Bowling Green, OH;13 grandchildren, a host of loving great grandchildren, and two sisters.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; wife Janet; sons: James Tiell, Jared Tiell, and Jeff Tiell.
Visitation for Carl will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 1:30 PM at Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 West 2nd St., Grand Rapids OH, 43522. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Louis Catholic Church, 22792 Defiance Pike, Custar, OH at 2:00 PM will burial to immediately follow at St. Louis Cemetery. Everyone attending the visitation and funeral are required to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Memorial contributions in Carl’s honor may be made to St. Louis Church or Bridge Hospice.
