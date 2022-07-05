Byron G. Kusian, 76, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Gary was born June 29, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Earl and Evelynn (Kowalka) Kusian. On May 9, 1970, Gary married Linda Henningsen. Gary was a member of Pipefitters Local 50 for 40 years, retiring in 2007. Throughout his career, Gary mentored numerous apprentices and worked on the Alaska Pipeline from 1976-1977. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed snowmobiling, along with hunting and fishing trips throughout the United States. Gary enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in livestock shows and sporting events. His true passion was spending time with his family enjoying “The Cottage” in Northern Michigan and maintaining the 60 acre farm in Oregon.
Gary is survived by his children Bryan Kusian and Mealissa (Jonathon) Lang; grandchildren, Hannah and Noah Lang; brother, Bill (Rose) Kusian; brother-in-law, Gary (Joanne) Henningsen along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda; parents; step-mother, Betty Kusian; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Mildred Henningsen.
The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:30 am in First St. John Lutheran Church 2471 Seaman Road, Toledo, where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 am. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to First St. John Lutheran Church.