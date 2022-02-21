Bryan Todd Runnels, age 58, of Pemberville, OH passed away at his home on Saturday, February 19, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on July 14, 1963, in Barberton, OH. He attended Oak Harbor High School where he met his soon to be wife, Cherie K. Searcy. They were married on September 25, 1982, at Hays Memorial in Fremont, Ohio. Bryan served his country in the U.S. Marines Corps before settling in Pemberville. He and Cherie raised 4 children and celebrated nearly 40 years of marriage together.
Bryan worked in various positions including 23 years at Blako Industries as a foreman and later at Crescent Electric Supply in sales. He was a member of Pemberville United Methodist Church and the Pemberville American Legion Post 183. He was a fan of NASCAR, enjoyed fishing, scuba diving, and volunteering at the Pemberville Free Fair. Among his greatest joys in life was being a grandpa and spending time with his friends and family.
In addition to his wife Cherie, Bryan is survived by his children: Bryan R. (Laura) Runnels of Grove City, Scott N. (Jaime) Runnels of VA, Kurt R. (Meghan) Runnels of Toledo and Alisha B. Runnels of Pemberville. Grandchildren: Michael, Christian, Masen, Levi, Josiah, Charliee, and Amaia. Parents: Gene and Linda
Zunk of Genoa, and brother, Gary Runnels. He was preceded in death by brothers: Dwayne and Chris Runnels.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home 11 a.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, where there will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery. Officiating will be, Pr. Leroy Sholey. In lieu of flowers memorials may take the form of contributions to: The family c/o Cherie Runnels.