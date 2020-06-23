Bruce Ehmke, age (93), of Bowling Green, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 7, 1927 to George and Adina (Waltner) Ehmke, in Bloom, Oklahoma. On August 2, 1947 he married Ruth Hebler in Pemberville, OH.
Bruce and Ruth raised four daughters and celebrated over 65 years of marriage, before Ruth’s passing in 2012.
In addition to farming, Bruce, worked as a builder and contractor of his own company “Bruce Ehmke Builders.” He had also been co-owner of the Pemberville Lumber Yard. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville, where he served on the Planning Committee for building of the education wing and was the building contractor for the remodeling of the church sanctuary. He served on the Pemberville Board of Public Affairs and the Planning Committee for the Pemberville pool.
Bruce was a man that loved his family above all. He enjoyed being a “gentleman farmer,” traveling, especially to his boyhood home of Kansas, and of course, building and flipping homes.
Bruce is survived by his daughters: Mary Ellen (Frank) Gedert of Pemberville, Carol (Robert) Feller of Bowling Green, Nancy (Steven) Rife of Pemberville and Laura Ehmke of Bowling Green. Grandchildren: Jason (Kristin) Gedert of Pemberville, Andrea Grace of Pemberville, Randy (Sandra) Packer of MI, Lisa (Alex) Bricker of Wayne, Steven Packer of Rossford, Daniel (Kendra Brauer) Rife of Pemberville, Allyson (Douglas) Kolpien of NC. And 6 great-grandchildren. Sister: Marie Clark of Burns, KS and special caregiver, Tim Foster.
In addition to his wife Ruth, he was preceded in death by his parents, and 3 brothers.
Bruce will be laid to rest in a public committal service 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. Officiating will be Rev. Matthew Musteric.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to Bridge Hospice, or Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.