Bruce Edward Haas, age 60 of Luckey, OH, left this world suddenly on Friday, December 17, 2021 at his residence. He was born on June 11, 1961 in Oregon, OH to Dewaine and Ruth (Schroeder) Lusher. After the death of his father in an auto accident in July 1966, his mother was remarried to Gene Haas who adopted him, along with his two brothers in 1968. Bruce married Shelley (Crom) Haas on February 25, 1983 and together raised their four children. They later divorced in 2008, but remained friends until the end. He was a generous and hardworking son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend that will be missed more than words can describe.
Bruce worked from age 14 until the day he passed; most of those years were spent as a successful business owner and entrepreneur of Haas Restaurant Service. His favorite hobbies included: skiing (since the age of 4) as well as sharing that love with his children; building, customizing and shooting guns; hunting deer in the Upper Peninsula as well as teaching his boys how to do so properly; and being the biggest Green Bay Packers fan from the moment he understood the game of
football. He donated blood as frequently as was allowed and gave monthly to several charities. His generosity knew no limits and he had an enormous heart despite his seemingly “rough” exterior.
Most of all though, Bruce enjoyed fixing anything and everything he could possibly get his hands on. The knowledge he possessed in nearly every facet of his life ran far beyond what most professionals know in their own respective fields. His abilities to analyze, deduce, and act were by far his greatest skills. There was never a task too difficult, a job too hard, or a problem that he was incapable of solving. His determination was relentless; nothing ever stopped him from accomplishing his goals. The legacy he left behind should be a cornerstone to everyone who was blessed to have had him in their lives. The impact he left on this world and those around him will never be forgotten.
Bruce is survived by his children Randy Haas of Maumee, Allyssa (Daniel) Wehner of Curtice, Jeremiah Haas of Luckey, and Benjamin Haas of Luckey; the mother of his children and friend Shelley Haas; his brothers Jesse (Jacque) Haas of Luckey and Victor Haas of Dunbridge; his grandchildren Logan, Braison, Noelle, and Meredith Wehner, and Isabella Haas; his step-father Gene Haas; nieces Amber, Lindsay and Chelsea; nephews Andy, Tony, Brad and Matt; close friends Steve Shook and Connie Brewer; and last, but not least, his beloved dog Rocky. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Dewaine Lusher and Ruth Haas (Lusher).
Family and friends will be received 2-4 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 4 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be, Rev. Jim Miller. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of contributions to Bruce’s favorite charities: The Cherry Street Mission and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to express their condolences to the family, may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.