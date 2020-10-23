Bruce D. Mauk, 83, of North Baltimore passed away at 2:15 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. He was born on September 23, 1937, in North Baltimore to the late Russell D. and Helen (Weirough) Mauk. He married D. Gwenn Hyslop on August 14, 1960, and she survives.
Bruce is also survived by his daughter, Brenda DeVore of North Baltimore; sons: Bradley Mauk of Las Vegas, NV and Brian (Paula) Mauk of Oregon, OH; brother, Wayne (Karen) Mauk of Toledo; step-sister, Harriet Jerome of Chardon, OH; grandchildren: Katelyn DeVore, Allison (Dustin) Crawford, Matthew DeVore, Nicholas DeVore and Kyle Franklin Mauk; his beloved great-grand-dogs, Diesel and Sasha.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rachael Mauk Stimmel; infant brother, John Franklin Mauk; step-sister, Genevieve Yane.
Bruce retired from Superior Trim, where he was the Maintenance Supervisor.
He was a 1955, graduate of North Baltimore High School, where he was a member of the 1954, undefeated football team. He went on to attend Ohio Northern University, where he played football and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He later attended Bowling Green State University. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633, and was the former Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge #561, all in North Baltimore.
Bruce was an avid Notre Dame fan, reader and historian. He was a member of Mensa. He was proud to have shared the #44 on his football jersey with two of his grandsons.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Father Art Niewiadomski officiating. Burial will be private.
Visitation will be held Monday from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Smith-Crates Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the North Baltimore Public Library and/or Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com