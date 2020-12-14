Brittany Albrecht, 28, passed away December 11, 2020.
Brittany was born on January 11, 1992 in Bowling Green, Ohio to James Pausch and Deborah Lashaway. She married Ryan Albrecht on May 18, 2013 in Bowling Green, Ohio on the Needle Hall Stage in BG’s City Park—a stage they’d trod many times in their multitude of shared theatrical performances.
Brittany was a 2010 graduate of Bowling Green High School and a 2015 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She had a great passion for theatre and was involved with numerous productions with the BGHS Drama Club, Lionface Productions, Beautiful Kids Independent Shakespeare, Horizon Youth Theater, and the Children’s Theater Workshop. She was renowned as an actress and as a particularly skilled stage manager. In her podcast with her husband Ryan, “I Missed It,” the two would exchange enthralling and hilarious accounts of movies and shows one had seen but the other hadn’t yet.
Brittany was a seasoned educator, serving her first graders with brilliance, innovation, and unflinching compassion at Sunbridge Schools in Toledo. She had an indelible impact on untold numbers of students and colleagues, and her classroom and school will never be the same without her.
Brittany’s greatest love was being mom to Veronica and JJ. She was a truly exceptional parent, instilling deep love and strong values. Her children are a living testament to her legacy of authenticity and kindness. She and Ryan were outstanding partners before becoming parents, and the arrival of their children grew their partnership even further.
Brittany is survived by her husband Ryan, son Jeffrey James (JJ), daughter Veronica Rose, parents James and Deborah, sister Ella Duncan, brother Darryl Moorhead, and grandparents Bonnie Lashaway and Bernard Pausch.
Brittany was preceded in death by her grandfather David Lashaway and grandmother Mary Pausch.
Visitation for Brittany will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of her Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street/P.O. Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Brittany’s service will be live streamed on the Hanneman Family Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page.
Interment will be private for the family.
Those that are attending the visitation and funeral are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brittany’s honor may be gifted to the education fund for her children or to the Brittany Albrecht Memorial Drama Scholarship at Bowling Green High School.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brittany's honor may be gifted to the education fund for her children or to the Brittany Albrecht Memorial Drama Scholarship at Bowling Green High School.