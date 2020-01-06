Brian Tucker - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Brian Tucker

Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 6:08 pm

Brian Tucker Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

A Celebration of Life Service for Brian Tucker will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church, 875 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.

Visitation will be held at the church Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12-3 p.m.

