A Celebration of Life Service for Brian Tucker will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church, 875 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Visitation will be held at the church Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12-3 p.m.
Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 6:08 pm
A Celebration of Life Service for Brian Tucker will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church, 875 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Visitation will be held at the church Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12-3 p.m.
Posted in Obituaries on Monday, January 6, 2020 6:08 pm.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]