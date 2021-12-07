Brian Scott Eisenhour, age 61 of Pemberville, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, OH. He was born on October 30, 1960 in Bowling Green, OH to A. Jack and Joyce Ann (Avers) Eisenhour. He was a member of the 1979 graduating class at Eastwood High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in 1983 from Capital University in Columbus, OH. On October 4, 1986 he married Amy Sue Miller at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville, OH. Brian and Amy have raised 2 children and recently celebrated 35 years of marriage.
Brian was the third generation of the Eisenhour family to own and operate Eisenhour Motor Sales in Pemberville. Through the over 40 years he worked at the business, he held nearly every position from washing cars in his teens to selling vehicles and managing the business in his later years. Brian enjoyed working with his grandfather, dad, and children over the years at the family
business. He was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He enjoyed working in his yard and taking care of his vehicles. Other enjoyments included the outdoors: hunting, fishing, running, and spending time with his wife Amy at their condo in Port Clinton watching the sunsets and going to various breweries. He was an avid Ohio State football fan, but it was his family, especially his granddaughter, that he enjoyed spending time with the most.
In addition to his wife Amy, Brian is survived by his children: Megan and her husband Robert Schumacher of Pemberville, Todd Eisenhour of Pemberville, and granddaughter Collins. Also surviving are his father and mother Jack and Joyce Eisenhour of Pemberville.
Family and friends will be received 3-8 p.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville. A Funeral Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar Street, Pemberville with family and friends being received at 10 a.m., officiating will be Rev. James Budke. Due to ongoing health concerns, the family requests that all guests in attendance at the funeral home and at the church please wear face masks. There will be a bereavement meal served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the cemetery committal service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or The Eastwood Educational Foundation (to benefit a scholarship in Brian’s name). Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.