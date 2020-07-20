Brendan A. (Allgire) Essex, age 18, of Bloomdale, passed away tragically on Friday, July 17, 2020.
He was born on September 8, 2001 to Jamie Allgire and Nathan Essex in Bowling Green, Ohio.
He is survived by his parents, Jamie and Jerrame “Bumper” Allgire of Bloomdale; biological father Nathan Essex (Rebecca); brothers Kristopher Essex, Ty Gibson and Kasey Essex; sisters Cameron Essex, Alyssa Allgire and Aubrey Gibson; maternal grandma Sherry Burns and paternal grandma Margaret “Peg” Price; grandparents Anita and Dennis Donnelly; girlfriend Kaitlyn Mareches; and good friends Todd Kimble and Adam Smith; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Randall Burns; paternal grandfather James Price; and grandparents Sharon and Maurice Allgire and is forever shotgun rider Mikey Borsos.
Brendan was a 2020 graduate from Elmwood High School. He played the trumpet in the marching band. He loved his time in the band. He was a huge Batman fan, and enjoyed working in the garage on his cars. He was a “blue jeans and cowboy boots” kind of guy, and definitely “anti flip-flop.” He will be dearly missed by so many.
Visitation for Brendan will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. and Friday, July 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 12 noon in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, 43402. Casual attire required. Please wear your jeans, cowboy boots and favorite batman shirt.
For those who are unable to attend in person for Brendan’s funeral and wish to join in celebrating his life, the service will stream live via the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorial contributions in Brendan’s honor may be gifted to the Elmwood Marching Royal Pride.
The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to serve Brendan’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.