Brenda Kay (Patterson) Kirkbride born December 3, 1941 to Thomas and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Patterson in St. Clairsville, Ohio (deceased), sister of Tom (deceased) and Jerry Patterson in Dallas Tx. She was surrounded by those she loved and in God’s loving arms called to rest.
In her early years, she lived in Ohio and West Virginia being the daughter of a coal miner who moved often. Upon graduation, Brenda attended a three year nursing program in East Liverpool, Ohio. She met her husband, while in nurse’s training and married Jay in 1962. They had two children; Amy Beth in 1965 and Douglas Jay in 1966. They moved to BG in 1967. Family members include Amy’s daughter Susan and her husband Cory Keesbury and Son Peter and his wife Melissa Bowen their children Cody, Jordan and Makalynn. Doug’s family including his wife Stacie and their children Caleb, Collin and Ciara, all of whom lives she was very involved.
Brenda was a registered nurse and worked for 23 years at the Wood County Nursing Home (Wood Haven). She loved her job with the “old people” as she was always close to her grandmother.
She always served her church in many roles, Brenda was a member of First Christian Church in Bowling Green and an associative member of Tucson, Arizona church. Brenda and Jay went on several mission trips with the churches.
Brenda told of a story where she was on a mission trip and she, who spoke no Spanish, worked with a woman who spoke no English, worked together to prepare a luncheon for 30 people together around a table for the Lord; this was her passion, food and missions.
In retirement, she was a Hospice volunteer for Bridge and was a member of the retired nurses of Wood Haven, she was a member of Kings’ Daughters and served many years on the board as well as volunteering for the Christian Food Pantry. She had many close friends she cherished throughout her life. She would say she lived a simple life serving her family and her Lord. Brenda loved using her gifts to help others and had many blessings in life. Among the best has been her relationship with her husband Jay and their over 58 years of marriage. She always quoted the saying, “the best is yet to come”.
Services will be held privately for the family with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery. A public Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her memory to a charity of the donor’s choice or First Christian Church in Bowling Green.